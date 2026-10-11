Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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Aardvark
Oct 12

I recently read someone's writing, which attempted to explain neo-classicals' hubris in terms of them behaving like pure mathematicians. I can't find it of course.

Something like: Mathematicians are only concerned with logical structure and not with comparisons with or applicability to the real world.

This is fundamentally unscientific. It's not even "social science". "It's not even wrong".

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Aardvark
Oct 12

I love how SK refers to the Economics "Nobel" prize. I delight in rage-baiting others who omit the "", e.g. "there is no Nobel prize in economics."

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