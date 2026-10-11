John Blatt87F[1] was an Austrian-born mathematician whose family emigrated to the USA to escape the Nazis, and who then emigrated from the USA to Australia to escape McCarthy’s anti-communist paranoia in 1950s America. He co-authored the definitive text on nuclear physics, which is still in print and in use today (Blatt and Weisskopf 1952). At the University of Illinois, he helped build the Illiac, the most advanced computer in the world at that time, and he followed up with the Siliac at Sydney University, before becoming the foundation Professor of Economics at the newly-established University of New South Wales (UNSW).

He was invited to attend an economics seminar at the UNSW by Murray Kemp, a leading Neoclassical trade theorist. At the end of his presentation, Kemp asked Blatt what he thought. Blatt, who was famously acerbic, replied “that was the greatest load of rubbish that I have sat through in my academic career. If that is advanced economics, then there is something seriously wrong with economic theory, and I intend finding out what it is. Good day”. He then walked out of the seminar.86F88F[2]

Some years later, Blatt published Dynamic economic systems: a Post-Keynesian approach (Blatt 1983). In stark contrast to the belief of Neoclassical economists that the economy must be modelled as an equilibrium system, the mathematician Blatt saw equilibrium modelling as a sign of the immaturity of economics:

The bicentenary of The Wealth of Nations has passed, and so has the centenary of the neoclassical revolution in economics. Yet the present state of dynamic economic theory leaves very much to be desired and appears to show little sign of significant improvement in the near future. From the time of Adam Smith, economic theory has developed in terms of an almost universal concentration of thought and effort on the study of equilibrium states. These may be either states of static equilibrium, or states of proportional and balanced growth. Truly dynamic phenomena, of which the most striking example is the trade cycle, have been pushed to the sidelines of research. In defense of this concentration on equilibrium and the neglect of true dynamics, there are two arguments: 1. Statics or (what comes to much the same thing) balanced proportional growth is much easier to handle theoretically than true dynamic phenomena. A good understanding of statics is a necessary prerequisite for the study of dynamics. We must learn to walk before we can attempt to run. 2. In any case, while no economic system is ever in strict equilibrium, the deviations from such a state are small and can be treated as comparatively minor perturbations. The equilibrium state is, so to speak, the reference state about which everything turns and toward which the system gravitates. Market prices fluctuate up and down, but there exist “natural prices” about which this fluctuation occurs, and these natural prices can be determined directly, by ignoring the fluctuations altogether and working as if strict equilibrium obtained throughout. Such arguments did carry a great deal of conviction two hundred years ago, when the basic ideas of the science of economics were being formulated for the first time. However, it is impossible to ignore the passage of two hundred years. A baby is expected to first crawl, then walk, before running. But what if a grownup man is still crawling? At present, the state of our dynamic economics is more akin to a crawl than to a walk, to say nothing of a run. Indeed, some may think that capitalism as a social system may disappear before its dynamics are understood by economists. (Blatt 1983, pp. 3-4. Boldface emphasis added)89F[3]

This is not to claim that all mathematicians are critics of Neoclassical economics. But Blatt’s dismissive perspective on the Neoclassical approach to modelling dynamic systems gives the lie to the attitude of Neoclassical economists, that anyone who criticizes their methods must be a mathematical ignoramus.

Some notable mathematical economists are also critics of Neoclassical economics, because of its abuse of mathematical analysis. Paul Romer, who shared the 2018 “Nobel” in Economics with William Nordhaus, coined the term “mathiness” to describe economic analysis which was superficially mathematical, but which actually applied mathematical operations to mythical arguments (Romer 2015). He ridiculed the exogenous shocks in DSGE models as “imaginary”, and likened them to aether, phlogiston, trolls, and gremlins:

What matters in the model is not money but the imaginary forces. Here is what the authors [(Smets and Wouters 2007)] say about them, modified only with insertions in bold and the abbreviation “AKA” as a stand in for “also known as.” While “demand” shocks such as the aether AKA risk premium, exogenous spending, and investment-specific phlogiston AKA technology shocks explain a significant fraction of the short-run forecast variance in output, both the troll’s wage mark-up (or caloric AKA labor supply) and, to a lesser extent, output-specific phlogiston AKA technology shocks explain most of its variation in the medium to long run. ... Third, inflation developments are mostly driven by the gremlin’s price mark-up shocks in the short run and the troll’s wage mark-up shocks in the long run (p. 587). (Romer 2016)

Romer’s derisive perspective on the canonical Smets and Wouters DSGE model gives the lie to the blasé assertion by Neoclassical economists, that their critics don’t understand mathematics. Instead, as Romer indicates with his “mathiness” quip, Neoclassical economists do not use mathematics, they abuse it.

I christened this abuse “mythematics”, while my colleague Asad Zaman suggested “mathemagics”. Mathiness, Mythematics, Mathemagics; whatever we call it, Neoclassical economics does not meet the standards of genuine mathematical modelling, and its methods obstruct rather than enhance our understanding of how the economy functions.

But this treatment of mathematics has been successful in persuading many critics of economics that the fault lies with mathematics itself (Lawson 2013, 2011, 2009). This is a mistake. In fact, mathematics is not a strength of Neoclassical economics, it is a weakness. As I have shown in the previous chapter, simple dynamic analysis working from strictly true macroeconomic definitions leads, not to Neoclassical economics, but to its greatest rival, Post-Keynesian economics.

However, mathematical logic is still challenging for most people. This is why Forrester developed system dynamics: to provide a means by which dynamic models of any system could be built by creating a causal model of the process using flowcharts. Neoclassicals will of course dismiss these models as “ad hoc”. But in fact, system dynamics models of the economy are identical in their behavior to the definitions-based models I derived in Chapter 19.

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[1] See https://www.nationalacademies.org/read/10992/chapter/20#375, https://www.celsiuselements.com/physics/nuclear-physics-books/#blatt-weisskopf, and https://web.maths.unsw.edu.au/~jim/blatt.html.

[2] My PhD supervisor Geoff Fishburn attended the seminar, and relayed the story to me some years later.

[3] I used to regard the sentence I highlighted above as a great piece of hyperbole. Now, given the delusional work on climate change by Neoclassical economists, it may turn out to be a great piece of prophecy.