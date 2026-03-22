My personal life informs this video (which premieres today at 3pm New York time), since I had a relationship with someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder. It taught me that someone like Trump isn’t trying to persuade his audience. Instead, he’s trying to construct a historical narrative in which he can persuade himself that he has never made a mistake.

It doesn’t matter to him that you witnessed the same events and know that his version of reality is a fantasy. All that matters is that fantasy makes his past mistake not a mistake at all, but a clever action that had the intention he desired.

It’s exhausting on a personal level—though at least with a personal experience with a narcissist, you can ultimately leave, which is what I finally did.

But there’s no leaving Donald Trump when he is President of the United States. That only leaves one option: he has to be removed from power. But the possibility of that under the US political system is remote.

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A parliamentary system—like the other Anglo-Saxon countries the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have—could pass a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister, and bring him down. The USA’s system, its much-vaunted Constitution, only enables the removal of a President via a cumbersome system which would still leave the Vice-President—whom Trump chose—in charge.

We are in a predicament where the only way to rapidly end his reign is a coup, which would spell the end of America’s fantasy about it being a democratic nation.