New Video on AI--and text posts about to resume
My team has posted a new video on AI:
I will also shortly renew making text posts here. I’ve been doing less for some time for two main reasons: sheer overwork, and the fact that I am working on a new book. Once I have some accounting details finalized, I will start posting chapters from that book here. I hope I will be able to commence doing that next week.
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