I take the Government Accountability Office report warning Congress of an imminent debt crisis and systematically dismantle it. Using double-entry bookkeeping and live simulations, I show that government deficits don't "crowd out" the private sector, they create money. The real threat isn't the $39.4 trillion national debt. It's the much higher level of private debt sitting on household and corporate balance sheets, crushing the velocity of money, and dragging GDP down with it. This is the argument the mainstream doesn't want you to hear, because they don’t understand it themselves.

The video covers:



✅ How government deficits actually create money not destroy it

✅ Why the GAO and CBO are using a 19th-century model of banking

✅ The double-entry bookkeeping truth behind banking

✅ Why reducing private debt is more urgent than cutting government spending

✅ The velocity of money crisis that no-one else is talking about



The U.S. debt crisis headlines are pointing at the wrong target. Government debt is a symptom, private debt is the disease. The dollar collapse scenario everyone fears won't come from the national debt ceiling. It will come from a private debt deflation that mainstream economists, the Federal Reserve, and the GAO continue to ignore. If you're searching for financial education, economic analysis, or simply trying to understand what causes a fiat currency collapse, this breakdown of private debt vs public debt, velocity of money, and real money creation is essential viewing before the next recession hits.

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