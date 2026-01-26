New video debunking the "unpayable interest" myth
Critiquing monetary cranks rather than Neoclassical economists for once
My team has just posted a video in which I demolish the crank belief that interest on debt alone makes the monetary system unsustainable. I use Ravel to do it, so this video is both informative and a nice demo of how Ravel can be used to assess any claim about banking, and not just textbook economics and its myths.
I will produce a blog post on this as well, detailing the equations that show this fallacy is a stock-flow confusion, rather than a real issue with capitalism. In the meantime, please watch the video. Watching till the end, liking it and recommending it to friends will help get my case out to a much wider audience. So please do watch it!
Despite the true stocks and flows insight and the palliative of government “deficits” economies have historically become destabilized by the continual build up of private debt. All of the suggested “solutions” to this problem are forms of monetary gifts like “modern debt jubilee”, UBI, government deficits, etc., but because they are not continuous in effect (debt jubilee), inadequate/incomplete in effect (UBI & gov. deficits) or thoroughly integrated into the economic/systemic process they still fail to thoroughly resolve modern economy’s problems and fall short of an actual paradigm change. A policy of a 50% Discount/Rebate at the various retail sale points throughout the economic process for instance: consumer product retail sale, financial retail sale/one’s monthly mortgage, automobile, insurance or other big ticket item monthly payment and commercial agent to commercial agent retail sale (with a smaller say 10% Discount/Rebate) would double purchasing power, implement continuous debt jubilee and target intra-systemic inflation. Strategic Monetary Gifting IS THE NEW MONETARY AND ECONOMIC PARADIGM. You just have to apply it thoroughly and most efficaciously.
The needed paradigm change also requires enlightening economists about the fact that “free” market theoretics is actually a fetishized misnomer for chaos because it presents as TOTAL FREEDOM which violates the human reality that known and enforceable barriers are necessary for real freedom…because ethics matter…and economics is probably the only body of knowledge that hasn’t recognized this yet. Finally, the shadow banking/speculative monster must also be confronted and regulated for the same reason the delusion of “free” market theoretics requires it, that is, chaos is not freedom.
The trinity of areas to address are:
1) The new monetary and economic paradigm is Strategic Monetary Gifting
2) Confronting the fact that total freedom in the human universe is chaos/the absence of known and enforeable barriers/morals and implementing ethics/the rational consideration of morals into economics
3) Shadow banking/Speculative Finance is the final actively rampaging manifestation of “free” market theoretics and must also be ethically confronted and handled.