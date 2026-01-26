My team has just posted a video in which I demolish the crank belief that interest on debt alone makes the monetary system unsustainable. I use Ravel to do it, so this video is both informative and a nice demo of how Ravel can be used to assess any claim about banking, and not just textbook economics and its myths.

I will produce a blog post on this as well, detailing the equations that show this fallacy is a stock-flow confusion, rather than a real issue with capitalism. In the meantime, please watch the video. Watching till the end, liking it and recommending it to friends will help get my case out to a much wider audience. So please do watch it!

Share