New very detailed video on why private debt is the danger, not government debt
This video uses Ravel to show that government debt is not a problem (when issued in a nation’s currency) because government spending in excess of taxation creates “fiat-backed money”.
Please share this around if you have friends who are worried about the level of government debt (the current title is a typical piece of YouTube “clickbait”).
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