Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael R Mason's avatar
Michael R Mason
5h

Throwing 'quantum' in every sentence is generally a sign of a crackpot displaying the Dunning-Kruger Effect.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Steve Keen and others
Steve Hummel's avatar
Steve Hummel
5h

Excellent post and a must read book. I'm inclined to think that indeed both evolution and self awareness/consciousness itself are quantum phenomenon. In other words the quantum spark of self awareness/consciousness itself whose actions are looking/reaching out to experience/know something and then withdrawing so as to experience something else in a new unit of time results in a new experience if you realize that every next experience...is actually a new experience. And so, evolution is much more likely to occur if one cultivates a personal ethic of continually looking instead of the stifling jadedness of mere cyphering on orthodoxies that need revising/dropping, the misbegotten inclination to egotistically defend or ignore (like neo-classical economists frustratingly do) or even the acculturated blindness that can occur when an intellectual tool like science for instance morphs into a paradigm of Science Only.

Quantum awareness in continual nascent engagement with the nowness, newness, continuousness of the quantum flux is a higher state of consciousness and enables or even drives evolutionary change.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Keen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture