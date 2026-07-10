I neither wished nor expected to get involved in the economics of climate change. My plan for 2020 was to write the third and final edition of Debunking Economics, but to do so, I had to address two weaknesses of the second edition {Keen, 2011 #2701}: my treatment of money, and the absence of any serious consideration of environmental economics.

I had solidly addressed the first deficiency in the intervening years by building the system dynamics program Minsky—now called Ravel—which had a unique tool for modelling monetary dynamics, the Godley Table. That process changed my analysis substantially from what I had written in the second edition, in which I disputed Hyman Minsky’s claim that debt repayment destroyed money. I now knew that I was wrong and Minsky was right. Amending that mistake was both important and, given my body of work on money since 2011 {Keen, 2017 #5214;Keen, 2016 #5286;Keen, 2015 #5101;Keen, 2014 #5090}, relatively easy to do.

The environmental omission was harder to overcome, because I was conscious of a major deficiency in economic theory: the absence of any serious consideration of the role of energy in production. This, for once, was a deficiency which affected not only mainstream “Neoclassical” economics, but also my own school of Post-Keynesian economics. I felt compelled to work out a solution for this general deficiency of economic theory, before I undertook a critique of Neoclassical work on climate change.

“Neoclassical” economists use the “Cobb-Douglas Production Function” {Cobb, 1928 #4910}, in which output is produced by combining technology—which they call “total factor productivity”—with Labour and Machinery—which they call “factors of production”—where the contribution of each factor is proportional to its share of GDP. When energy was included as a third “factor of production”—and it was normally ignored—it was given a tiny impact, given that the energy sector constituted only 3-5% of GDP. The Cobb-Douglas model predicted that doubling energy input would increase output by only 3-5%, whereas doubling labour input would increase output by 65-75%.

Post-Keynesian economics simply assumed, on the basis of empirical evidence originally collected by Wassily Leontief {Leontief, 1936 #2953}, that output was proportional to the level of capital. The “Leontief Production Function” lacked any obvious means to introduce energy into its production function.

There were some outstanding contributions to this area {Georgescu-Roegen, 1993 #4482;Daly, 1974 #4480;Hall, 2011 #6090;Ayres, 1969 #4703;Kümmel, 2010 #4114}, but none had given energy the pivotal role in production that thermodynamic analysis showed was necessary. The best attempts—by Robert Ulysses (“Bob”) Ayres and colleagues—developed a model in which energy played an integral role, but it still relied upon an equation in which labour, capital, and energy were multiplied together to produce output. This implied that energy, labour and capital were independent means of production—as if you could put workers and machines inside a building, then hit it with a lightning bolt, and goods would be produced rather than a fire.

Bob agreed with my criticism. We became friends, and started working together on this issue, with me staying frequently in his apartment in Paris.

Then serendipity intervened. As well as being a Physics-trained polymath, Bob was a collector of art works, and his flat was full of sculptures. One day, while walking past some of these late at night, the quip that “labour without energy is a corpse, while capital without energy is a sculpture” popped into my brain. Mathematically, this meant that energy was not an independent “factor of production”, but an input to both “capital” (machinery) and labour, without which they could do no work.

Within 10 minutes, I showed that this increased the importance of energy in the Cobb-Douglas Production function by a factor of ten {Keen, 2019 #5507}. It took longer to work out how to introduce energy into the Leontief Production Function, but once I had done that {Keen, 2025 #7490`, pp. 77-79}, I was ready to tackle the economics of climate change.

As soon as I did, my plans for 2020 went up, one could say, in smoke.

After acquiring about 100 papers in the economics of climate change literature, I decided to start with what looked like, from its title, an overview paper, “The Economic Effects of Climate Change”, by Richard Tol {Tol, 2009 #5683}.

I started reading this paper on the 17th of June, 2019. Within minutes, I deeply regretted my decision to wait until after I had made a positive contribution to the field {Keen, 2019 #5507} before critiquing them. I suddenly realized that I didn’t need expertise in climate change to challenge them: all I needed was awareness that you cannot use what happens over space as a proxy for what happens over time. That is precisely what was assumed in one of the four techniques that economists had developed to calibrate their models:

the statistical approach … is based on direct estimates of the welfare impacts, using observed variations (across space within a single country) in prices and expenditures to discern the effect of climate. Mendelsohn assumes that the observed variation of economic activity with climate over space holds over time as well; and uses climate models to estimate the future effect of climate change. {Tol, 2009 #5683`, p. 32. Emphasis added}

I vividly remember the date on which I first read this delusional drivel, for two reasons.

Firstly, the moment I read that text, I realised that economists had, by their blithe assumption of ergodicity, and their ignorance of what climate change actually means, set capitalism up for collapse. The assumptions these “climate change economists” were making encouraged humanity to ignore global warming, because temperature today doesn’t have a huge influence on economic performance today. They were, like the dumb scout in my analogy, encouraging humanity to step into the Abyss, because the Elysian Fields are really nice this time of year.

I knew Neoclassical economics was bad for the economy, but this was another level. It was far, far worse than the fallacies in mainstream economics that meant they did not see the Global Financial Crisis coming. The stakes this time were not merely avoiding a financial crisis, but avoiding the collapse of our industrial civilisation. Brother Gerard’s wise words echoed in my brain, and I knew that I had to—as best I could—raise the alarm once more.

Secondly, by sheer serendipity, a colleague tweeted his justified dismissal of a blog post[1] which used Nordhaus’s made-up numbers on economic damages from global warming to assert that it was no big deal.

I replied to that tweet with my newly acquired knowledge of just how delusional economists were about climate change—and I included Tol’s Twitter handle in my reply. I reproduce these tweets here, because this Twitter exchange shows the cavalier mindset that Neoclassical economists like Tol have taken to the greatest threat humanity has ever faced. These tweets were still available in 2025, but Tol subsequently deleted his Twitter account.

That led to a Twitter debate—for want of a better word—between Tol and me and the climate scientist Daniel Swain. Tol’s confidence that data across space could be used as a proxy for data over time was on full display—as was the incredulity of a climate scientist that anyone could actually believe this.