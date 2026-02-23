After Jason Hinkle interviewed me about why China is beating the West at manufacturing, I received a request, via a Twitter DM, for a debate about China, from a self-described China-bear, Ken Cao:

One Twitter SNAFU meant that didn’t see the request for some time, and a second SNAFU meant that I had to squeeze it into a weekend that I originally wanted to keep free, so that I could prepare for a major conference in Berlin on February 15-17, the World Forum.

I’d never heard of Ken Cao beforehand, so I had no idea of what to expect. What I experienced reminded me of one of my favourite comedy sketches, Monty Python’s “Is this the right room for an argument?”.

For those of you who don’t know this sketch, Michael Palin plays a man who has paid to have an argument for fun, and John Cleese plays the person he’s assigned to argue with. Palin enters Cleese’s room and asks “Is this the right room for an argument?“, to which Cleese replies “I’ve told you once!”.

Palin replies “No you haven’t”, to which Cleese replies “Yes I have”; Palin asks “When?” and Cleese says “Just now”. Palin replies “No you didn’t”, Cleese responds “Yes I did”. On it goes, until Cleese accidentally reveals that this is his way of starting an argument, by asking “Oh I’m sorry, is this a five-minute argument or the full half hour?”.

Palin replies “Ooh, just the five-minute one”, and sits down for what he thinks will be an argument—but finds that all Cleese does is contradict him. After 2 minutes of this futile exchange, Palin says “I’ve had enough of this!”—to which Cleese responds “No you haven’t”. Palin snaps “Oh shut up!”, and storms out of the room.

Cao didn’t so much contradict me, as throw up arguments against China that were either based on flawed conventional wisdom, or were outright ridiculous. These were his main assertions that I attempted to challenge:

That last claim triggered me to “do a Michael Palin” and walk out on this anti-China version of John Cleese.

I would have left this as simply a wasted half-hour of my life, but there are several important issues that Cao raised but wouldn’t let me discuss—so I’ll do that here, working in reverse from the final claim I challenged that “China is not innovating”.

Share

China’s remarkable rate of product innovation

I used poor examples against this claim in the video, mainly because I simply wasn’t prepared for such a ridiculous assertion! Far from not innovating, China is achieving an unprecedented rate of product innovation, and that’s why it’s both disturbing and defeating its Western rivals.

“China isn’t innovating?”, and it only steals ideas from other countries, rather than developing them itself? Tell that to the US car manufacturers! As Ford CEO Jim Farley recently said, Chinese electric vehicles “have far superior in-vehicle technology”, and overall their “cost and quality is far superior”. He commented that realizing how advanced the Chinese industry is compared to the USA’s was “the most humbling thing I’ve ever seen”.

So what on earth did Kao mean by this claim? Largely, he put the Austrian assertion that innovation requires freedom of thought, and therefore innovation can’t occur in a totalitarian society. His first example, and I’m not joking, was that the Industrial Revolution didn’t begin in China.

There is some truth to the argument that an authoritarian society stifles innovation. But Imperial China invented gunpowder, for example, and printing, long before the Gutenberg press. The Soviet Union invented orbital rockets and satellites. Like all the arguments Cao thrust at me, the blanket case that innovation can’t occur in an authoritarian society is wrong.

The innovations at which capitalism excels, and at which the first socialist societies did very poorly, is product innovation: creating consumer products which improve over time. The Soviet system was hopeless at consumer product innovation, and this played a large role in its collapse. China, on the other hand, is crushing its competitors at product innovation. So what is China doing right that the USSR got wrong?

It can’t be the standard Austrian argument that central planning is the problem, because as socialist economies, both the USSR and China had central planning—and China is currently executing its fifteenth 5-Year Plan. Instead, the great Hungarian nonorthodox economist Janos Kornai argued that Soviet societies lacked the pressure to innovate because they were “resource-constrained”, whereas capitalist societies were driven to innovate because they were “demand constrained” (Kornai 2010; Kornai 2000, 1990; Kornai 1979; Kornai and Weibull 1978).

Kornai on Demand-constrained versus Supply-constrained economies

Kornai’s logic compared two stylized societies: one was an underdeveloped socialist society whose objectives were to develop its economy and provide a high standard of living to its workers; the other was a stylized capitalist society where the social objective was to get as high a level of profits as possible, and pay workers as little as possible.

In the stylized socialist economy, all sectors of the economy needed development, so that The Plan had to ration available resources between the sectors. As a result, no sector got all the resources it needed to fulfil The Plan, which also meant that each sector couldn’t supply the demand it got from other sectors. Wages were also high, so that funds for investment were commensurately lower. In that situation, the easiest way to come close to fulfilling The Plan was to not innovate: just produce more of last year’s model. Technological progress was therefore very limited, and economic growth was effectively constrained both by the resource shortage and the rate of growth of the population.

In the stylized capitalist economy, firms competed against each other using product innovation. Since there were many firms in each industry, profit went to those firms whose innovations captured the market. Workers were paid low wages, which meant much larger funds could be devoted to investment, but on the other hand, aggregate demand was constrained by the skewed distribution of income, and struggles over the distribution of income made the economy strongly cyclical. All firms had large levels of excess capacity, since they all hoped to dominate their markets. This meant that the main constraint was not resources, but demand. Economic growth was therefore irregular, but the rate of innovation was extremely high. Its maximum was set not only by the rate of growth of population, but also by the high rate of technological innovation.

Kornai’s solution was that, for a socialist economy to innovate for consumers, it had to somehow replicate the demand constraint of capitalism within a socialist system.

I do not know whether Chinese policymakers read Kornai and were influenced by him, but I strongly suspect that they were. This is reflected in the structure of their economy: public goods are mainly provided by the State-owned firms, but consumer demand is mainly fulfilled by a host of highly competitive private firms—the ones that Cao effectively argued were State owned. There are hundreds of car companies in China right now—most of which will fail, as occurred in the USA during the early years of the automotive industry. The current firms also produce vehicles which have features that have never been seen in American cars: if Cao’s claim that the Chinese were simply copying inventions from elsewhere, then Chinese cars could be cheaper and similar to lower quality than their US competitors, but not better, with unique features.

The Failed Fel’dman Approach to Industrialization

Another error in Soviet industrialisation that China has clearly avoided is giving priority to “producing the means of production” over the output of consumer goods.

Soviet industrialization emphasized producing capital goods over consumer goods, on the argument that an early focus on “producing the means of production” would mean an initial sacrifice of consumer goods production, but ultimately a faster rate of growth of consumer goods.

This policy was motivated a model built by the mathematician Grigory Fel’dman, based on Marx’s “reproduction schema”, in which industry was divided into consumer and investment goods, and the rate of growth of both was dependent on the amount of capital in each industry (Fel’dman 1964). The model promised that if investment policy favoured capital goods over consumer goods, then an initially slow growth of consumer goods output would be followed by extremely high growth rates as the amount of capital rose. It worked while there was a large pool of unemployed or underemployed workers, but once that pool was depleted, the rate of growth of output was constrained by the rate of growth of population (Keen 1995).

It also led to the Soviets downplaying the importance of technological innovation. Fel’dman argued that technical improvement could be put off until the industrialisation program had reached its limits:

when planned economy assumes the leadership in world technology and the labor force is utilised to the limit, then the prediction of technical improvement will be a pressing problem and the forecasting of technical reconstruction will be central to all planning. (Fel’dman 1964, pp. 319-320)

In practice, innovation in both consumer and investment goods was neglected, the expected high level of consumer goods production never eventuated, and in practice the Politburo ultimately sacrificed the growth of consumer goods output to maintain their investment-led focus. This was a major factor in the collapse of the Soviet system, as Soviet citizens came to envy the consumption levels of their capitalist counterparts, and the wide variety of goods they had access to, versus the limited and mundane goods produced in Soviet factories.

The contrast between this actual case of virtually no innovation in consumer and investment goods in the USSR, and China today, could not be bigger.

Cao’s ludicrous blanket claim that China does not innovate was the final straw for me in this frustrating “Is this the right room for an argument?” exchange, and that’s when I terminated the recording.

China running out of “fiscal headroom”

I shouldn’t need to explain to most of my readers that I regarded this argument as utter nonsense—and at the same time, it is the conventional wisdom against which I have been fighting for decades. Unsurprisingly, Cao accepts the mainstream economic argument that governments should in general run balanced budgets.

When I tried to show him that he was wrong in general about government finances, he disparagingly said that I was “making a lot of allegations without any details”, at which he got the full Australian mongrel treatment from me, because the reason I wasn’t giving any details was because he was preventing me from doing so. Despite his objections, I started to show him why he was wrong using Ravel. But he made it obvious that he wasn’t paying attention—“I’m going to get a lecture about accounting?”—so I stopped.

What I had hoped to show him was that government spending in excess of taxation is how fiat-backed money is created, and countries that try to reduce their deficit spending are actually starving the private sector of the funds needed to sustain commerce.

I won’t repeat these arguments here, since I’ve made them ad nauseam in other posts, but for someone who hasn’t read this analysis before, these two short videos—which I prepared in response to a query from Tim Allen (the voice behind Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, and star of Galaxy Quest)—give the argument in a nutshell:

Government spending in excess of taxation creates net financial equity for the private sector, enabling a higher level of economic activity:

and

Government bond sales don’t borrow money, but convert the asset backing money from Bank Reserves to Treasury Bonds:

The key point here is that, far from China’s large government deficits being a weakness, they are a strength—especially when those deficits are used to finance infrastructure development, as China does, rather than foreign wars, as the USA does.

Though government debt is not a problem for any country that issues its own currency, it’s intriguing to compare the US government deficits to China’s.

The US’s deficits are extremely volatile, ranging from over 12% of GDP in the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis, to surpluses (which destroy money) of more than 3% of GDP during the last years of Clinton’s administration. The US deficit during Covid hit 25% of GDP. This is a government reacting to economic events.

China’s deficits, on the other hand, are much more stable, and have gradually risen from 2% of GDP in the late 1990s to 10% of GDP per year between 2015 and today. This is a country using its deficits for development.

China’s demographic decline

Cao’s claim that China’s population is declining was the only one of Cao’s claims that I challenged that had a basis in fact: China’s population growth rate is roughly negative 0.2% per annum.

Cao and many others see this as a problem. However, knowing what I do about global warming (Keen and Hanley 2023; Keen 2023; Keen et al. 2022; Hanley and Keen 2022; Lenton et al. 2021; Keen 2020), I regard a fall in population now as a good thing, because I believe we are on the precipice of severe environmental crises that will lead to widespread famines and deaths from starvation across the planet. If China’s population falls at a gradual pace before these catastrophes start to occur, then they will be better able to manage these crises when they occur.

I put this point briefly to Cao—saying that “there are too many people on the planet, and that’s why we’re having ecological breakdown”. He dismissed this as “a big argument”, and went straight into the “fiscal pressure” argument discussed above. So, as with the rest of this so-called debate, he didn’t give me time to explain my argument, beyond an initial assertion of the point.

Coincidentally, when I recorded a reaction video to this exchange with my ex-student Dom Tweed, who is now living in China, he told me that China has a grain reserve equivalent to one to one and a half year’s consumption. I have been arguing for some time that all countries need a food reserve to be able to avoid instant breakdown when—not if—food output collapses. So it appears that on this front, as in many others, China is well ahead of the curve.

Under the Thumb of the State

The first clue I received that I was not in a debate, but a one-way diatribe, was when Cao said, a couple of minutes into the recording, that “the Party owns basically every private enterprise”. I countered with the fact that State Owned Enterprises represent roughly 40% of China’s businesses, and private companies make up the other 60%, but Cao argued that the Party’s political dominance meant that private companies were effectively State-owned.

Yes, the Party dominates Chinese society, and yes it has imprisoned some business executives. But there is a huge private sector in China, again in contrast to the Soviet system, where private enterprise was almost non-existent.

Whether this leads to a better or worse situation for Chinese than American businesses, and whether the Chinese or the American system is better for the welfare of the total population, is something that needs research, rather than a blanket statement that China is 100% State-owned and that this is bad for its people.

Political systems that select Narcissists

The one point of any substance that Cao made—the possibility in a one-Party system for a leader to arise who puts allegiance to him ahead of the interests of the country—would look better if it weren’t for the fact that this criticisms of the Chinese political system can also be applied to Donald Trump’s America.

The “Cult of the Leader” is indeed a danger with a one-party system. But it has also occurred in the USA with Donald Trump, who is almost a poster boy for narcissist personality disorder, and who has appointed largely unqualified sycophants to key roles in his administration.

There is something wrong with both political systems, in other words, when it comes to selecting policymakers. The electoral system the West has adopted attracts narcissists, the one-party system can end up with a ruler that no-one dares criticize.

Our “Left versus Right” electoral system also sets up a dynamic in which two extremes—Left versus Right—are the subject of debate, and the country swings wildly from one extreme to another—State versus Market—with every change in administration. The system thus flip-flops from one philosophy to another, when the sensible position is a blend of both State and Market.

A superior system to select political leaders is “sortition”, in which an effectively random approach to selecting officials is tempered to make it free of selector bias, and representative of the community:

Sortition has a long history, going back at least to Ancient Athens, where selection by lot (from among all free, male citizens) was the principal way courts and councils were filled. For hundreds of years, it was considered a fundamental aspect of democracy; it wasn’t until long after the French and American revolutions, as universal suffrage slowly became widespread, that the term “democracy” was re-christened to mean electoral democracy.

One other issue that I never got to raise is China’s development of an Ombudsman system that enables bureaucratic mistakes or overreach to be challenged. I first visited in China in 1981/82, when I ran a workshop between Chinese and Australian journalists on behalf of the Australia-China Council. The seminar was observed by about 50 Chinese journalism students, and the aspect of Australia’s political system that most interested them wasn’t its elections, but its Ombudsman system—which was itself a Scandinavian invention. These days China has the “National Public Complaints and Proposals Administration”. This may be a factor in the superior performance of the Chinese bureaucracy to that of the West.

From the Argument Clinic to the Black Knight

I lasted longer than Palin with Cleese in that Monty Python sketch—thirty minutes rather than two. But, since Cao refused to listen to me explain why his arguments were wrong, I ultimately gave him the Palin treatment (with Australian characteristics), and shut the conversation down. Cao later posted that this reflected poorly on me: “It appears your reputation has taken a significant hit, judging by the overwhelming number of negative comments towards you on your performance.” In fact, some of those comments (on Twitter: Cao hasn’t posted the video to YouTube) focused exactly on why I got angry and left: Cao dominated the time and refused to listen to my counter arguments.

In the end, Cao claimed he’d won the debate; I claimed I’d wasted 30 minutes of my life. You can make your own mind up, if you wish, by watching the exchange here: