Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Hummel's avatar
Steve Hummel
16hEdited

Yes, arguing from rigid dualistic standpoints is frustrating and the way to go nowhere fast. Thats why I recommend the trinitarian mindset of finding the key outnesses in both sides of the duality and then finding the best way(s) to integrate the opposite viewpoints of the duality into a thirdness greater oneness. Consult Hegel's thesis, antithesis and synthesis, chemical synthesis and the superlative mental stance and intellectual discipline of wisdom which is the integration of opposites and whose signature has always been "the third resolving way."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Keen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture