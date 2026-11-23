Sorry for the delayed posting, Phil and Prof Steve Keen discuss the Democrats’ midterm gains and what they may mean for Trump, the Republican Party and politics beyond the US. They debate the risks of further escalation with Iran, the economic effects of disruption to energy supplies, and whether the AI boom and pressure to cut government spending could…
Is the US moving left?
After the mid-terms, is the US moving left, or is is just a temporary reaction to a war most people don’t want?
∙ Paid
The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economicsEconomist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economics
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes