The Euro, and its rules on government debt and deficits, has given the Eurozone the worst monetary system on the planet. The very different countries of the Eurozone cannot set fiscal and monetary policies based on their very different conditions. They can’t they adjust exchange rates when inflation rates vary between countries within the Eurozone. And they are also subject to the worst possible way of managing government spending.

The only salve for France here is that this worst possible way is shared by all Western governments. This is selling government bonds to the private sector. Politicians do this because conventional economics teaches that the government has to borrow money from the private sector when it wishes to spend more than it takes in in taxes—so of course it has to sell bonds to them to get that money.

It also teaches that this borrowing by the government slows down the rate of economic growth. As 18-year-old University students, or as avid readers of The Financial Times, young would-be politicians learn that a government deficit takes money from the private sector that it might otherwise have saved and invested, thus leading to a lower rate of economic growth.

As I’ve explained in these videos, these ideas are not merely right-wing versus left-wing, or unfair rather than fair. They are just wrong. They are as wrong as believing that the Earth is the centre of the Universe.

French students are therefore doing students everywhere a favour. The policies of austerity aren’t just bad for young people, they are counterproductive. They were undertaken to increase growth and to make society more sustainable. They have reduced economic growth, and made society more fragile.

Like everything else in mainstream economics, this case for eliminating the government deficit is made using supply and demand curves. Let’s have a listen to a typical exposition, by the “AC-DC Economist”.

Here’s the key claim in this video—and it’s a claim taught by all mainstream economists, and absorbed by future politicians as gospel truth when they are 18-year-old would-be politicians at University. A government deficit causes a decrease in the money supply:

It’s with a decrease in supply. There’s private savings and public savings, if the government is doing a bunch of borrowing then that’s going to decrease public savings… there’s less money left over, and so the supply of loanable funds shifts to the left … this causes crowding out. This is the idea that government deficit spending, designed to help the economy, actually ends up hurting the economy … because it decreases investment and growth.

This belief, which they absorb uncritically as University students, is why politicians around the world strive to eliminate the government deficit. They actually believe that austerity will lead to economic growth. And they believe this because that’s what their economics professors taught them when they were 18-year-old students.

Now, it may sound bizarre to blame the failures of politicians on what they were taught at University. They are practical men and women. Surely they have leant from experience about government finances, and this is why they know that government debt is dangerous?

Unfortunately, that’s not the case. Keynes explained this brilliantly when he declared that politics is ruled far more by bad ideas than it is by bad intentions—though bad intentions still matter!. As he put it:

the ideas of economists and political philosophers, both when they are right and when they are wrong, are more powerful than is commonly understood. Indeed, the world is ruled by little else. Practical men, who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influences, are usually the slaves of some defunct economist. Madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, are distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler of a few years back. {Keynes, 1936 #1084`, Chapter 24}[1]

Macron is one of those “madmen in authority”, as were the creators of the Euro. So is Andy Burnham in the UK, Mark Carney in Canada, and politicians anywhere who think their main role is to reduce the government deficit.

Regardless of whether they see themselves as progressive or conservative, they have all succumbed to ideas they were taught when they were students themselves. They think they are doing the right thing when they slash government spending on education, because this will enable the economy to grow faster. They don’t see the irony in the belief that an economy with less educated people will grow faster than one with more educated people.

The source of their delusion—and it is a delusion—is that supply and demand model in the first place. This is why I invented Ravel, because it provides a realistic way to analyse what government deficits actually do. As I explained in the previous video, a government deficit actually creates money.

This will sound like a heresy if you’re hearing it for the first time, but the basic point is ridiculously simple. When the government taxes you, it takes money out of your bank account—so taxation reduces the amount of money in the economy. Government spending has the opposite effect. When the government spends, it puts money into private bank accounts.

Therefore, if the government spends more than it takes back in taxation, it puts more money into private bank accounts than it takes out from them. A government deficit therefore creates money. You can argue about whether this will just cause inflation or whether it leads to real growth, but the basic fact is obvious when you look at the economy through the lens of double-entry bookkeeping, which is what my Ravel software enables.

This is what government taxation and spending look like from the perspective of taxpayers. Taxation takes money out of deposit accounts; spending puts money into them. If government spending exceeds taxation, then the amount of money in the economy rises—it doesn’t fall as economics textbooks assert.

Figure 26: If spending exceeds taxation, they the government creates money

Think about what this means for economic theory for a moment. Economics textbooks teach that a government deficit reduces the supply of money—which they call “Loanable Funds”. But the simplest possible model of the financial system shows that a deficit increases the amount of money in private bank accounts. This is the exact opposite of what economics textbooks teach. If mainstream economics is this wrong about an absolutely fundamental aspect of the economy, then what else are they likely to have gotten wrong?

The answer is, everything! Mainstream economics is as realistic as Flat Earth Astronomy.

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But at the same time, the claims it makes about government debt can sound reasonable. The government sells bonds to the private sector when it runs a deficit. Isn’t that borrowing money?

Let’s check this out by looking at the whole system.

The Treasury taxes and spends, sells bonds, and pays interest on those bonds.

Figure 27

Bond sales are equal to the deficit, plus interest on existing bonds:

Figure 28: The basic equations of government spending and taxation

Who are the bonds sold to? There are three options:

The Central Bank;

The Private Banks; or

The Nonbank Private Sector—households and firms

Governments around the world have banned the Treasury selling Bonds directly to the Central Bank. But there’s absolutely nothing in the accounting that makes this impossible, and on occasions, when Treasuries have wanted to spend really quickly—like during the early days of Covid—these laws have been bypassed.

The other two options are the current system. Banks have always been able to buy Treasury bonds in primary auctions. Recently, some governments have allowed nonbanks to buy in primary auctions as well.

I’m going to use Ravel to show the economic consequences of each alternative. I’ll model a government running a 6% of GDP deficit—which is roughly the deficit that the French government is running, and which it is trying to cut by reducing expenditure on education and social welfare.

Sell to Central Banks

Firstly, what happens if the bonds are sold directly to the Central Bank? Then the Central Bank adds the Bonds to its Assets, and credits the Treasury’s account with the same funds. No Interest is paid though, because the Treasury owns the Central Bank. All around the world, Treasuries either pay no interest on bonds owned by the Central Bank, or the Central Bank remits its earnings to the Treasury, which has the same effect. I model this by setting the interest rate on bonds to zero.

Figure 29

A simulation shows that GDP grows from $150/Year to $13,500/Year over 50 years. The government debt ratio stabilizes at 67% of GDP—which happens to be the inverse of the velocity of money, which I set to 1.5 times per year.

Figure 30

Sell to Private Banks

If the bonds are sold to private banks, then they are bought by a transfer of funds from Reserves to the Treasury at the level of the Central Bank. At the level of the private banks, the system looks like this from the point of view of banks. They buy bonds using Reserves, and the interest on reserves then increases the net worth of the banking sector:

Figure 31

Of course banks have to be paid interest on bonds to entice them to buy them. I set the interest rate to 5% in this simulation.

GDP ends up being far higher than if the bonds are sold to the Central Bank: $106,000 per year in this simulation, versus only $13,500 per year in the Central Bank simulation.

Why does GDP end up higher, when the government is borrowing from the private sector?

It ends up higher because the government is NOT borrowing from the private sector! Instead, it is creating additional money for the private sector when it pays interest on the bonds it sells. In this simple model, I have banks spending this money instantly on households and firms—which of course they don’t do in real life. In the real world, banks spend much more slowly than physical economy firms do. They also use the money they get from bond sales to buy assets like shares and property, so much of their boost to spending actually inflates asset prices, rather than boosting GDP.

Figure 32

But the basic point remains: interest payments on government bonds create money for the private sector, and increase the money supply. And again, in this model, the government debt level stabilizes at 67% of GDP, which just happens to be the inverse of the velocity of money.

The final option is that the bonds are sold to the non-bank private sector. This is something which modern governments have encouraged. It used to be the case that, for the non-bank private sector to buy bonds, it had to buy them after they were first sold to private banks in primary auctions. Now, many governments, including the USA’s, allow and actually encourage non-banks to buy in primary auctions.

This is what the system looks like from the point of view of the households and nonbank firms who buy bonds at a primary auction.

Figure 33

So what is the outcome? It is, in a word, disastrous. GDP doesn’t change: it remains fixed at the initial level of $150 per year. The reason is that the bonds are bought using funds from Deposit accounts. Since the bond sales are equal to the Deficit plus interest on existing bonds, absolutely no money is created by the deficit, or by interest payments on existing bonds.

Figure 34

On the other hand, lots of government debt is created. The bond sales create 6% of GDP worth of new debt every year, and paying 5% interest on this, and covering it by yet more bond sales, causes government debt to balloon out, after 50 years, to almost 1400% of GDP.

This is clearly an unsustainable system. But it is unsustainable because it cancels the creation of fiat money that the deficit itself achieves. If the government does this, then the only source of new money in the economy is the private banking system.

So which system is the best?

Selling the bonds to the non-bank private sector is clearly the worst system from the point of view of economic growth. Selling the bonds to the banks is clearly the best. But, if the bonds are sold to the banks, then that gives them the right to sell them to non-banks—which is what they do in practice with the current system. This is the main reason that the government debt to GDP ratio is high today: sales of government bonds to the nonbank sector reverses the money creation caused by the deficit.

This is a real-world phenomenon. For decades, banks have sold bonds to non-bank financial institutions and wealthy individuals. This reverses over 90% of the money creation that a government deficit occurs. If the bonds are sold to banks, then banks will sell them to non-banks, and we end up in the worst situation again.

So the best option is the one that current laws ban: selling bonds directly to the Central Bank. Then, fiat money is created along with the additional debt, but the debt is all inside the government system. The system can sustain a deficit of 6% of GDP, which in practice might cause 3% inflation and 3% growth. France, and other countries, could fund their education systems properly.

So French students, please keep demonstrating against austerity. But also, please, develop a political movement to get rid of the Euro and the ridiculous rules of the Maastricht Treaty.

[1] Keynes continued that “Madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, are distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler of a few years back.”