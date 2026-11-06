Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
3h

….continued…

Yes we end up with full rotation full revolutions if all money from enforced spending.

Banks only job is to facilitate high speed flow.

Money must be considered just tokens of exchange. The real production comes from the reward of spending. Passing on money exponentially more now than ever before. Triggering ever increasing exponentially more taxes.

So much more we end up only needing one tax! Vat. No other taxes.

All from taking out of our system the withholding of our money the money we need, that we are short of now that instead of us getting freely it’s instead replaced with indebted money. Whilst the real money sits idle, unspent and unreturned.

That’s why we are short if money Steve. Not because economists got it wrong, although they have, but because we allow money to be withheld!

It’s always been a cash flow problem Steve!

What the fu*k are we all doing?

Allowing our economy to be restrained by taking out vast sums of our money, turning it into a desperate hunt for it so we end up having to virtue it from the very people and banks who withhold it from us because we allow it!!??

That’s crazy Steve.

You are brilliant. You’ve seen like I have right through the bullshit of economists and politicians.

And as good as your accounting and graphs are they are just two and three dimensional snapshots of a flawed system incorporate indulging banks as some sort of Holy Grail,

They are NOT!

They are the problem and must be policed and enforced.

We are the economy. And we need money flowing. In a four dimensional system as outlined in Newtons 3rd Law of Motion.

Not a two dimensional set of accounts bank statements or household budgets.

Take out the failing middle man. We don’t need them. We can invest in ourselves by just spending our money each month. Our government can make the big choices with loads more money from the tax revenue it causes and we can be debt free! From earning so much more we can’t possibly use it all. So we will be satisfied with just what we need! That goes for everyone. Poor and rich.

we will all be better off. Even the rich. They will hsvr do much money being spent they can have so much more assets and goods. Just not the money tokens. They are needed by the rest of us.

My system outlined here is so much better than the one we have and do the one we try and understand. It’s the same flawed system you are arguing with by castigating economists and politicians.

I say they are wrong too! It’s also the wrong system!

Get rid of banks. What do they produce? Misery for most and filthy rich the few.

Get a grip. Police and enforce flow. We will all benefit. No more borrowing no more deficits. Just lots of SPENDING.

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Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
4h

Hi Steve!

This piece is indeed a well thought through strategy.

but why do we put up with borrowing?

Your white piece indulges the fantasy that we need banks to lend! We don’t. We just need them to facilitate Spending.

The premise that banks should hold the debt rather than private banks is better. But why have we got debt?? Rather what are we doing trying to borrow money from those withholding it from us?

To put some sort of picture to this please consentrate solely on money.

If we owe in the UK £3trillion pounds then it means we borrowed that amount. How doesn’t matter for this exercise. And as we still owe it and just afford the interest payments let alone any off the debt then there must be that amount of money, coin noted and digital money credited somewhere. The equivalent is sitting somewhere someone has it.

The truth is that there is a lot more than that in existence. It’s a fluid figure to a degree as the total figure changes daily.

whatever side of a balance sheet we argue let’s just look at it as money taken from the private sector and put into the private sector!

Because as government take it, they then spend it on us!

And repay the private holders of that money interest on that debt.

So let’s look at that as three cogs on a drive belt. Does the drive belt work? Does it work in unison?

The engine which is us. We work and SPEND and produce tax. The spending if money contributed to tax and passed the money into others who do the same. It flows.

The second cog is government. We create the tax revenue in the engine powerhouse and in turn we spend money by way of taxation that the government SPENDS on us! Yes as fast as it goes out it comes back in! It’s a fully working fully flowing money system.

But we have inherited from an archaic system of the inability to control money that allows some to keep money! It’s unspent it’s not contributing to flow and it produces no tax. None!

It’s hived off. Kept and withheld not just from flow but from triggering tax.

Remember, no spending triggers no tax and no onward flow.

This cog on the drive belt doesent flow. It’s static. It contributes nothing to flow nothing to passing on money to others and triggers no tax.

It’s from this pot that the government borrowed the £3 trillion pounds Steve.

This pot has exponentially grown. Instead of a cog doing some work it’s not. It’s going the opposite. It’s costing us more! It’s taking more and more money out of the flow in and out of government!

Does the money flow? Yes. It flows around us and government but it also glues into the third pot. And never comes back out as freely as it goes in and out if government! Ever increasing money flows into this pot of now vast sums. It’s the money depository held by banks.

We know that when money goes into banks and stays there! We are short of money that is withheld so banks treat it as leveraged. Money. Filling out system with even more money as indebted money.

So both us and government owe the third cog exponentially more. Who does that benefit? And why are we borrowing money we should all get anyway??

That’s my view Steve!

Stop this nonsensical indulgence of banks! I say cut out the middle man. Control money to ensure it flows not around three cogs but just two! As it should have always been but couldn’t because older rulers didn’t have computers to control flow and enforce SPENDING.

Stop this constant thinking that money has to be borrowed! Our economy should just be just filled with sufficient tokens of exchange, money, to begin with! It has to be not based on a gold standard or any standard. Just on population and need. That’s the calculable amount we start with.

And because we can bus enforce SPENDING we can control and ensure FULL UNHINDERED FLOW.

Giving us more than enough to live on. More than enough flow. More than enough triggers of tax. So much more earnings giving so much more tax from a tsunami of SPENDING that we won’t need to borrow money! Our government will have constant huge tax revenues in the three or four times now amounts! That’s not just a surplus it’s a bloody avalanche of taxation!

So much in fact government can afford everything we need! And more!! Higher state pensions. ….

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