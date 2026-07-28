Energy is absolutely vital to … everything! Without energy, nothing at all can be done: as I wrote in 2019, “Labour without Energy is a Corpse, while Capital without Energy is a Statue”.

In this video, I discuss how economists came to ignore the role of energy in production, and how they therefore blindside us to the dangers of global warming. The high pollution, high stress environment in which we live further damages our physiology as well as our economy.

Share