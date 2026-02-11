How Bretton Woods gave rise to Trump, and an antidote
This video shows how using the American dollar for international trade has led to the collapse of American manufacturing and the rise of Donald Trump.
Now that Trump is destroying the global financial system, there’s a possibility that we may finally get the system that Keynes proposed at Bretton Woods, where an international unit of account is used for trade, rather than a national currency.
