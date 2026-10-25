Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
1dEdited

You’re absolutely correct Steve. The French have always been the weaker of the two big nations to Germany. And I’m afraid the Euro will fail unless they rethink the monetary system.

The actuality is each country can still have the Euro as tokens of exchange of work effort. But those within the nations that require more should have more Euros!

It’s the fiscal rules that are limiting growth and need. Not the token of the currency itself.

Each border that surrounds the same currency is their own entity. So should be treated as so.

If more money is required then EUROS should have been supplied. Not cut SPENDING but to increase supply of currency for the spending they need.

It’s no good to anyone having insufficient amounts of tokens! Weak country’s like Greece are to be treated like weak areas within any monetary block or states.

And you’re absolutely right the Neo Liberal or Neo classical strategy is a complete clusterfuck.

Because it’s a system that allows the withholding of tokens, from the free flow of need. It allows Banks and individuals to keep money from the rest by, NOT spending money.

This flaw compounds the problem. Those who don’t SPEND their money gives no onward flow of money and triggers no taxes.

We know this to be true, because NOT SPENDING Money triggers no taxes and no onward flow to others who need it to reach them.

Only SPENDING triggers taxes. Only the spending by government and us combined will transfer money by spending. But we need sufficient money and sufficient SPENDING in a set time scale. Monthly.

So without sufficient MONEY and sufficient SPENDING insufficient tax is the result. So we are forced to borrow as individuals and as governments.

All this is time critical. Yet there is no time limit on withhold of money it having to SPEND it!

The idea of money as a token, is to exchange work for work. We work to get supplied with our needs supplied by the work of others. Nowhere in that is NOT EXCHANGING!

Money isn’t meant to be idle or unspent! It’s supposed to be used and reused time and time again. That’s the whole reason why we use tokens outside of a gold standard. Or any standard. If they were meant to be kept then that’s the need for them to be of actual value. And they are not!

So the system we have, NeoLib or MMT will never give a time to run by or a flow that works.

MMT is correct, to the point it is a supply need! We should increase supply freely when the needs are clear like any rise to the cost of world fuel. It increases in population.

But if you have a token of exchange then, you have got to exchange it! Or it fails as a token of exchange.

Not spending money is NOT exchanging.

So our system is buggered. By the rules it runs by. Not the choice of tokens. But from the rules by which we allow money to be held unused unspent and in a monthly time frame by which we all rely.

If the system allows money to be withheld for years or decades on end and that money is not incentivised or demanded to be spent then you get the clusterfuck up we have now. A dog’s dinner of rules and greed. Inequality of earning and inequality of spending and passing on the money we all rely on and that triggers tax.

MMT as a concept is a theory that is flawed. Just as Neo Lib. Because it doesent address flow around us that is time critical. Nor does it ensure all money flows in time.

We need a 4D answer to a 4D economy.

Not a 2D household budget and a system that allows money to be withheld.

Unspent money isn’t even taxed! And holders have no incentive to spend, if lending it back for more money is better than spending it.

That may be good for those few. But not the majority who need it spent on them every month!

It’s undemocratic as well as unfair. It’s the monetary flow and its rules we need to sort out.

It’s always been a cash flow problem and it still is. We don’t want leveraged indebted money we want and need free flowing money with no debt attached. As MMT states it can supply freely.

Why are we being held to ransom by Banks?

Don’t tax the rich. Make em spend the money. They can be richer from holding goods and assets just as much as holding money.

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Sandra A. Jones's avatar
Sandra A. Jones
1d

After learning from MMT, you, Richard Murphy, et al about how sovereign countries' monetary system actually work by deficit money creation, I share your analysis that the Eurozone's decision to give up their currencies for the Euro was a big mistake. I also thought UK's Brexit decision was the right one.

But I thought the Eurozone operated like the US where the govt (Federal Reserve Bank) issues money into the private sector when authorized to spend (all new money). The individual states, themselves, have to actually raise and use tax revenue to support their spending. Am I mistaken?

I guess I am confused when you talked about France's budget deficit. I thought that the EU Central Bank issued the Euro and the individual EU countries used this currency and had to raise tax revenue to support spending in their own individual country (similar to US's states).

Can you clear up my confusion/misunderstanding?

BTW. Loved your explanation of neoclassical neoliberalism.

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