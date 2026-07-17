The American humourist Henry Louis Mencken once wrote of human thought that “Explanations exist; they have existed for all time; there is always a well-known solution to every human problem—neat, plausible, and wrong.”

I can think of no better aphorism for Neoclassical economics. Its solutions are well-known, its models are neat, its explanations are plausible, but its arguments are wrong. But to know this, you have to go well beyond a textbook-level of knowledge of economics, because economic textbooks present a sanitised version of the theory, shorn of the fallacies which infest it.

Normally, this is because the textbook writers are themselves unaware of the problems with the theory. But on occasions, textbook writers who themselves uncovered fallacies in the theory ignore their own discoveries, and teach the theory as if their own work had never happened.

The most significant instances of this phenomenon—a leading economist finding a flaw in the theory, and then publishing a textbook which ignores both the flaw and his own research into it—concern the two fundamental constructs in economics, the demand curve and the supply curve. The textbook writers in question were prominent and highly influential economists: one, Paul Samuelson, was the main architect of post-WWII mainstream economics; the other, Alan Blinder, was Vice-Chairman of the Federal Reserve, and Vice-President of the American Economic Association.

Together, their findings destroy the iconic foundations of Neoclassical economics, the supply and demand diagram. Explaining why this is so will take us on a substantial diversion from the specific topic of the economics of climate change, and it will take several chapters to show just how unsound Neoclassical economics is. But it is necessary to explain how the laughably bad work of climate change economists came to be published in the first place.

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1. Samuelson and America as the One Big Happy Family

Paul Samuelson and John Hicks developed the methods by which economists derive an individual’s demand curve {Samuelson, 1938 #291;Samuelson, 1947 #5848;Samuelson, 1948 #6947;Hicks, 1934 #4984;Hicks, 1934 #4985}. Their methods showed that an individual’s demand curve necessarily sloped downwards: that the individual’s demand for a commodity necessarily declined as its price rose. [1] In his textbook Economics—now maintained by William Nordhaus—Samuelson told students that the “law of downward-sloping demand” also applied to the market demand curve:

Market Demand

Our discussion of demand has so far referred to “the” demand curve. But whose demand is it? Mine? Yours? Everybody’s? The fundamental building block for demand is individual preferences. However, in this chapter we will always focus on the market demand, which represents the sum total of all individual demands. The market demand is what is observable in the real world. The market demand curve is found by adding together the quantities demanded by all individuals at each price. Does the market demand curve obey the law of downward-sloping demand? It certainly does. {Samuelson, 2010 #6096, p. 48}

“Certainly”? Half a century earlier, Samuelson reached a very different result.

In Neoclassical theory, individual demand curves are derived by combining an individual’s tastes—represented by what are called “indifference curves”—with the individual’s income and relative prices. For the market demand curve to have the same properties as an individual demand curve, it must be conceptually possible to represent an entire economy by “community indifference curves”. Samuelson commenced his 1956 paper “Social Indifference Curves” {Samuelson, 1956 #1495} with the concession that this was only possible in extremely limited and clearly unrealistic cases:

What defense do we make when challenged on the use of community indifference curves for a country or group of individuals? I suppose one of the following: (a) We may claim that our country is inhabited by Robinson Crusoe alone and claim only to show how trade between such single person countries is determined. This is admittedly not very realistic. (b) In order to give the appearance of being more realistic, we may claim that our country is inhabited by a number of identical individuals with identical tastes; they must also have identical initial endowments of goods if this artifice of examining what happens to the representative individual’s indifference curves is to give us a true description of the resulting market equilibrium. This case, too, is not very realistic, though it may seem a slight improvement over Robinson Crusoe. (c) We may claim to be depicting trade of a totalitarian nation. One dictator determines demand within his country and his consistent indifference curves provide us with the community indifference curves for that country. Some might regard this as Robinson Crusoe brought painfully up to date. (d) None of the previous explanations meets the case of two (or more) dissimilar individuals within each country. {Samuelson, 1956 #1495, p. 3. Emphasis added}

He then proved that community indifference curves were impossible, with the sole exception being “where tastes are identical, not only for all men, but also for all men when they are rich or poor” {Samuelson, 1956 #1495, p. 5}. With this proof, in general a market demand curve derived by adding up multiple individual downward-sloping demand curves could have any shape at all—it did not have to slope down.[2] As later rediscoverers of this conundrum concluded, “The utility hypothesis tells us nothing about market demand” {Shafer, 1993 #349}.[3]

This should have been “a Pythagorean moment” for economics. Pythagoras believed that all numbers could be expressed as the ratio of two integers: we call such numbers “rational” today. But one of his followers discovered that there were “irrational numbers”: numbers that were not the ratio of two integers. This follower was purportedly drowned for his troubles,[4] but the result was ultimately accepted. The dogma that all numbers were rational was abandoned, and mathematics advanced dramatically as a result.

This has not happened with economics, because the economists who proved this result {Gorman, 1953 #1491;Samuelson, 1956 #1495;Sonnenschein, 1972 #1484;Sonnenschein, 1973 #1483;Sonnenschein, 1973 #1486;Sonnenschein, 1974 #1482;Kihlstrom, 1976 #1485;Shafer, 1982 #6082;Shafer, 1993 #349} were too wedded to their dogma—the teleological belief that a free market economy maximizes social welfare—to accept this conundrum that they had discovered.

This led to behaviour by these economists which, in a purely psychological sense, can be characterised as insane. The desire to show that a free-market system maximizes social welfare was so strong that they devised “solutions” to this conundrum which literally contradicted the foundations of Neoclassical thought.

Samuelson’s solution was to invoke altruism.

Classical scholars will remember Virgil’s famous warning in The Aeneid to “Be wary of Greeks bearing gifts”.[5] The same warning applies to Neoclassical economists wielding the concept of “altruism”. A theory based entirely on the concept of maximizing self-interest appealing to altruism to overcome a logical conundrum, is as trustworthy as a Wooden Horse at the gates of Troy.

Samuelson’s Trojan Horse was the assertion that individual demand is really family demand, because altruism applies within the family, so that the family functions as an individual:

Where the family is concerned the phenomenon of altruism inevitably raises its head: if we can speak at all of the indifference curves of any one member, we must admit that his tastes and marginal rates of substitution are contaminated by the goods that other members consume. {Samuelson, 1956 #1495, pp. 9-10. Emphasis added}

The rule to enable a family indifference curve to be derived, given altruistic behaviour within the family, was that “Income must always be reallocated among the members of our family society so as to keep the “marginal social significance of every dollar” equal” {Samuelson, 1956 #1495, p. 11}.

He then leapt, without even drawing breath, from the assumption that income is altruistically reallocated within a family, so that a family indifference map can be constructed, to the assumption that the same altruistic behaviour happens at the level of the nation:

5. Since most “individual” demand is really “family” demand, the argument can be made that such family demands have been shown to have none of the nice properties of modern consumption theory. However, if within the family there can be assumed to take place an optimal reallocation of income so as to keep each member’s dollar expenditure of equal ethical worth, then there can be derived for the whole family a set of well-behaved indifference contours relating the totals of what it consumes: the family can be said to act as if it maximizes such a group preference function. 6. The same argument will apply to all of society if optimal reallocations of income can be assumed to keep the ethical worth of each person’s marginal dollar equal. By means of Hicks’s composite commodity theorem and by other considerations, a rigorous proof is given that the newly defined social or community indifference contours have the regularity properties of ordinary individual preference contours (nonintersection, convexity to the origin, etc.). {Samuelson, 1956 #1495, p. 21. Boldface emphasis added}

This is doubly insane. Not only does Samuelson defend a theory based on self-interest by appealing to altruism, he also acts as if—to use a favourite Neoclassical phrase—the mere act of assuming something causes it to happen.

Unfortunately for Neoclassical economists, the mere fact that you can assume a mechanism does not create that mechanism. Assuming that Mars has a breathable atmosphere does not create a breathable atmosphere on Mars, and assuming an ethical redistribution of wealth does not create an ethical redistribution of wealth. And yet Samuelson acts as if making a ridiculous assumption is sufficient to overcome the problem that his ridiculous mechanism would solve.