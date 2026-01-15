Building a New Economics

Derek Eaton
Jan 16

I appreciate the quotes from Jevons, Clark, and Fisher. Mainstream economists aren't trained in the history of economic thinking, which makes them even less likely to question critically what is in the textbooks - even graduate level ones. Having gone through plenty of economics training though, I waver between feeling sympathetic (because information has not been offered to students in mainstream programs) and judgmental.

I could see the flimsy and questionable basis of the models and the hand-waving of the methods. If I could not be convinced of their merit by fully understanding and appreciating their value, I did have to question what I was missing - why so many respected academics seemed to think the models were useful in understanding the economy. But at the end of the day, if you believe something because a certain person says it, rather than because you feel convinced, you are making a mockery of your own agency and freedom. So my sympathy is limited.

Steve Hummel
Jan 15Edited

Instead of a provably fallacious orthodoxy of equilibrium how about implementing a continuously graceful and stable flow of the economy and yet wherein you can have controllable cyclical ups and downs...with a policy that has aggregative as in macro-economic effect...because the aggregate of EVERYONE participates in and/or is effected by it, namely a 50% Discount/Rebate at retail sale...utilizing the exact same tool and process that virtually all new money is created and distributed by presently, namely double entry bookkeeping? Here's a list of some of the beneficial and problem resolving effects of this single policy:

1) It transforms chronic erosive inflation into beneficial price and asset deflation for the consumer and yet with the rebate aspect of the policy it guarantees the merchant gets their entire price.

2) It immediately and continuously doubles the potential purchasing power of the individual and hence the potential demand for every enterprise's goods and services thus ending chronic austerity of individual demand while integrating the up until now opposed self interests of merchant and consumer.

3) It invalidates Freidman's dictum regarding inflation and the Quantity Theory of Money unless you're so terminally orthodox that you're unwilling to look at its effects and hence unable to think a new thought...not unlike neo-classical economists.

4) It breaks up the current human civilization-long monopoly monetary paradigm for the creation and distribution of all new money (Debt Only) with the new applied concept/paradigm of Strategic Monetary Gifting...by discovering and applying a concept that is in complete conceptual opposition to the present paradigm (Debt Only as opposed to Strategic Gifting).

5) And just as a kicker...if we're smart enough to CONSCIOUSLY do so...it would be the greatest opportunity to self actualize graciousness as in gratitude for a gift since meditation and prayer...and you won't even have to chant the right words, just go to the store and buy something. So why don't we all "overturn the tables of the money changers", put a smile on our faces and increase economic security and freedom like never before? Or we can all just get so frustrated by Trumpian Chaos that we end up mistakenly slugging our neighbor who may or may not be a Trumpist/fascist.

