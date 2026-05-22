Tipping points—elements of the Earth’s climatic system that can be flipped from one state to another with a relatively minor change in the average global temperature, and which could then cause major and abrupt changes in the climatic system itself—are a key concern for climate scientists.

One of leading scientists in this field is Tim Lenton, who is the Professor of Climate Change and Earth System Science at the University of Exeter in the UK. In 2008, he conducted a survey of experts on what were then regarded as the nine major and most vulnerable such tipping points. These included sea ice in the Arctic Ocean during summer, the Greenland ice sheet, the Amazon rainforest, and six other large elements of the planet’s current climate. The paper was titled “Tipping elements in the Earth’s climate system”, and this was its conclusion:

Conclusion Society may be lulled into a false sense of security by smooth projections of global change. Our synthesis of present knowledge suggests that a variety of tipping elements could reach their critical point within this century under anthropogenic climate change. The greatest threats are tipping the Arctic sea-ice and the Greenland ice sheet, and at least five other elements could surprise us by exhibiting a nearby tipping point. (Lenton et al. 2008, p. 1792. Emphasis added)

I was first alerted to the existence of this paper by William Nordhaus, the economist who was awarded the “Nobel”[1] Prize in Economics in 2018 for his work on the economic impact of climate change (Nordhaus 2018a). In the manual for his model DICE (“Dynamic Integrated Climate and Economy”), Nordhaus stated that the function he used to relate an increase in global temperatures to a decrease in GDP:

assumes that damages are a quadratic function of temperature change and does not include sharp thresholds or tipping points, but this is consistent with the survey by Lenton et al. (2008) (Nordhaus and Sztorc 2013, p. 11. Emphasis added).

He elaborated on this remark in his book The Climate Casino (Nordhaus 2013a):

There have been a few systematic surveys of tipping points in earth systems. A particularly interesting one by Lenton and colleagues examined the important tipping elements and assessed their timing… Their review finds no critical tipping elements with a time horizon less than 300 years until global temperatures have increased by at least 3°C. (Nordhaus 2013a, p. 60. Emphasis added)

Pardon me for stating the obvious, but Nordhaus’s interpretation of this paper is almost the exact opposite of what the paper actually said…