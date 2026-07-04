This brief video introduces a short series on the links between economics and health "Connecting The Dots Between Personal and Planetary Health", which I am producing in conjunction with Nivi Jaswal-Wirtjes, the founder of The Virsa Foundation (https://www.thevirsafoundation.org/) and the producer of the award-winning documentary Third Degree Burnout (https://thirddegreeburnout.com/).

It premieres at 8PM UK time today.

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