Calling UK followers with Ravel interest/Experience
An opportunity may arise to establish a UK think tank for dynamic economic modelling. I would be part of it, and I can pull in experienced Ravel modelers like Tyrone Keynes as advisors. I also need UK-based researchers to build Ravel models of the UK economy, and develop advice for politicians.
So, if you are (a) UK-based; (b) knowledgeable about system dynamics and/or curious about Ravel as a modelling tool, please let me know here in a comment. I will then contact you privately to see whether you might be able to contribute to the think tank.
Ordinarily I just allow comments here from paying subscribers, but I want to hear from all subscribers here, so I’m opening this up to all subscribers.
Hi Steve, this certainly piques my interest. Experience as an accountant, earned my qualification whilst auditing UK challenger banks
Hi Steve. I've been interested in economics and especially you and Richard Murphy's angle for a few years. I am a physics graduate and software developer of 25 years with some experience in simulation and visualisation. I am impressed with Minsky and Ravel and I was wondering about how the flow of capital could be modelled in a more visually accessable way by showing streams of money flowing like rivers around a map of the economy - to complement your software and reach a bigger audience. I would be very interested to be part of a think tank in whatever guise, though.