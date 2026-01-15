An opportunity may arise to establish a UK think tank for dynamic economic modelling. I would be part of it, and I can pull in experienced Ravel modelers like Tyrone Keynes as advisors. I also need UK-based researchers to build Ravel models of the UK economy, and develop advice for politicians.

So, if you are (a) UK-based; (b) knowledgeable about system dynamics and/or curious about Ravel as a modelling tool, please let me know here in a comment. I will then contact you privately to see whether you might be able to contribute to the think tank.

Ordinarily I just allow comments here from paying subscribers, but I want to hear from all subscribers here, so I’m opening this up to all subscribers.