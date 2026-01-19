A video that I recorded in reaction to Niall Ferguson warning of a US government debt crisis is close to “going viral”. It’s had over 40,000 views in its first 14 hours, and could hit 67K views in its first day. Please assist by watching it yourself, and recommending it to your network.

Obviously it’s hit a chord, because it start from what the financial system would look like if it had been designed by someone who understands double-entry bookkeeping. The answer—which I’ll explain fully in the next in this series—is that the government wouldn’t sell bonds at all to the non-government sectors.

Comments like the following on it are very gratifying:

@ralfmatters448 8 hours ago Excellent presentation, I feel liberated when you make the ‘logic’ of double entry book keeping clear. The political implications of this are enormous. I could be a sustainable method for ensuring peace across the world. Thank you Prof Keen for continuing to educate us, I want to pay the $50 to buy your books as your work needs to be supported.

So, if you have relatives/friends/work colleagues/outright enemies whom you want to help understand how the monetary system works, please send this video their way.

Share