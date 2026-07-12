Billionaires and Poor Californians unite...
Californian unions have put forward a proposal to tax billionaires so that shortfalls in state funding caused by federal cutbacks will not cause state services for poor and working class Californians to fall.
In this video, I propose another solution: that billionaires should join the unions and the poor in lobbying for more Federal government spending.
Becoma a paid subscriber and support my relentless but chronically underfunded campaign to reform economics