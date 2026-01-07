I’ve posted very little here recently because, somewhat paradoxically, I’ve been very busy (I’ve also had a flu—not Covid—which has slowed me down for the last month).

As many of you would know, I offer an online course in economics these days, accessible via https://www.stevekeen.com/. Until November, that led to a course with over 65 lectures in it—which has grown from an original set of 13 lectures. Because those lectures went into topics very deeply, a number of recent recruits found that they “couldn’t see the forest for the trees”.

Share

I took this to heart and developed an actual set of 7 overview lectures between November and now, plus an “0th Lecture” which gave an overview of the overview, which I’ve posted on YouTube:

Writing those lectures took time, as you would appreciate, leaving me less time for blog posts here. That’s finished now, so I’ll have more time for posts from now on.

My next post will be focus on something I’m also recording a YouTube video about: the fact that most self-styled experts on money do not understand double-entry bookkeeping.