Blame Donald Trump for the repetitiveness of the topic!

(Ironically, we’re doing just what Trump truly craves: we’re talking about him. This is the curse of the narcissist. The only thing worse for a narcissist than being blamed for something is not to be talked about at all. So they’ll do crazy things just to make themselves the centre of attention. I speak from personal experience.)

That said, this is another video on the war, this time focusing on what the implications are for inflation and the global economy in general.

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