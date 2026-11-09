Phil and Steve debate whether space-based data centres could ease the energy, water, and land pressures of AI, and whether they could be the first step toward moving industry off Earth. Their conversation ranges from the engineering and politics of orbital infrastructure to climate risk, economic power, inequality, and the future of money.
AI in the sky
Is Elon Musk helping the planet by panning to move data centres into orbit. And could it mean he has too much global power?
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The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economicsEconomist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economics
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