Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics
The Debunking Economics Podcast
AI in the sky
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AI in the sky

Is Elon Musk helping the planet by panning to move data centres into orbit. And could it mean he has too much global power?
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Steve Keen
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Phil and Steve debate whether space-based data centres could ease the energy, water, and land pressures of AI, and whether they could be the first step toward moving industry off Earth. Their conversation ranges from the engineering and politics of orbital infrastructure to climate risk, economic power, inequality, and the future of money.

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