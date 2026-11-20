As I write these lines, in July 2026, a “super-El-Nino” is about to commence, which could increase the average temperature to 1.7°C above pre-industrial levels by 2027—and conceivably to 1.9°C.104F[1] We are now at the level of warming that climate scientists declared was “dangerous”, and we are starting to see the extreme weather events that climate scientists have long anticipated.

At the same time, the public interest in the topic of Global Warming has fallen significantly. The peak level of public interest occurred in March 2007, going on the frequency of the search term “Global Warming” in Google queries. This decline in the search term reinforces the obvious point that the debate about whether Global Warming is real or not has been won by the deniers and trivialisers.

However, the opposite effect is now apparent in search terms for the symptoms of Global Warming. Terms like “Atmospheric River”, “Heat Dome” and “Omega Blocking” have started to enter the lexicon, simply because the phenomena they describe—a high-moisture content atmospheric flow which can dump months-worth of rainfall in a day, a high-air-pressure phenomenon which keeps temperatures elevated for an extended period, and the pattern of Low and High pressure regions from disturbed Polar Vortex flows, which enables Heat Domes to form in the first place—have gone from research concepts in climate science, to lived experiences for people across the planet.

Figure 70: Less interest in the topic of Global Warming, more interest in its symptoms

The “green and pleasant land” of England experienced its highest temperatures and worst drought in recorded history in the summer of 2026, and its drought may be ended by atmospheric-river floods when the El Nino commences. Hail storms have caused rivers of ice to form in European city streets during summer. France and Belgium have experienced historic heat waves and fires. Nepal has suffered a catastrophic flood, caused by a collapsing glacier where the landslide itself registered at 5.2 on the Richter Scale. Thousands—possibly tens of thousands—died in minutes.

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These and many other phenomena scattered across the globe are far beyond what could happen in the Holocene—though climate change trivialisers will continue attributing them to natural variation. Those who survive these calamities know better, but it is still possible for deniers and trivializers to attribute these events to chance extreme weather, rather than civilization-threatening climate change.

As horrific as they are for those who experience them, these events are not enough to shake the complacency into which policymakers and the public have been induced by economists and fossil fuel lobbyists. Given how deluded the public and the political class are about climate change, I expect that it will take not just one but several catastrophic events to make people aware that global warming is a far greater threat, and a far more immediate one, than they have been misled to believe. At the moment, we are at the “phony war” stage of climate change, when a majority expresses concern about the phenomenon, but go about their daily lives as if nothing of significance has changed.

It will take events measured in the millions of deaths, rather than mere thousands, in the poor Third World countries which are “the usual suspects” for natural disasters, and events that are not supposed to happen at all in the rich First World, for this complacency to be shattered by undeniable reality.

The novelist Kim Stanley Robinson made a “Wet Bulb Catastrophe” the pivotal event in Ministry for the Future {Robinson, 2020 #7218}. In its opening chapter, one of his protagonists is working as a volunteer doctor in a village in Uttar Pradesh, and regretting his choice to volunteer to India rather than Alaska:

In his entire life he had spent less than five minutes in saunas, he didn’t like the sensation. Hot water, maybe; hot humid air, no. He didn’t see why anyone would seek out such a stifling sweaty feeling. Here there was no escaping it. He wouldn’t have agreed to come here if he had thought it through. It was his home town’s sister city, but there were other sister cities, other aid organizations. He could have worked in Alaska. Instead sweat was dripping into his eyes and stinging… All over town the stressed hum of windowbox air conditioner fans buzzed like giant mosquitoes. And then the sun cracked the eastern horizon. It blazed like an atomic bomb, which of course it was. {Robinson, 2020 #7218`, p. 1}

Ultimately—as in by the next morning—he was the only survivor: